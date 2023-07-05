Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

