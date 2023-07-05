SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.06. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.