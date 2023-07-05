SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.06. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

