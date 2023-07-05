Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $275.73 and last traded at $276.94. Approximately 44,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 566,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.94 and a 200 day moving average of $235.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $7,481,791 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.