Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Grows By 25.0%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ANEB opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -1.30. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

