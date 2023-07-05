Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Grows By 31.3%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 18.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

