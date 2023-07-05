Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Drops By 20.3%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Biodesix stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 52,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 56,782 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $65,299.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,475,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 52,508 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 121,139 shares of company stock worth $152,825 and have sold 15,125 shares worth $23,746. 63.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $14,015,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,562 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 785,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 896.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 359,914 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

