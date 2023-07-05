Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Rises By 25.0%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

Bridgford Foods stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.52. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 17.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Free Report ) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.