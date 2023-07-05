Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Rises By 25.0%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Bridgford Foods Stock Up 1.9 %
Bridgford Foods stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.52. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 17.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%.
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
