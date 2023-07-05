Short Interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rises By 22.0%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Bumble has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

Insider Activity

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

