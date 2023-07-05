Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Decreases By 20.2%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

