Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Increases By 40.7%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO N Scott Fine acquired 299,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $212,575.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,525.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Markus Sieger bought 59,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $42,515.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,346.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 299,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $212,575.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,525.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 389,224 shares of company stock valued at $276,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 452.10% and a negative net margin of 1,326.78%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

