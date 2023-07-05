Short Interest in LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Drops By 30.6%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 245 ($3.11) to GBX 255 ($3.24) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

