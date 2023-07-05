Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Decreases By 27.0%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,139,600 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 2,932,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,018.9 days.
Novozymes A/S stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $65.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.
