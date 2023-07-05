Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Decreases By 27.0%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,139,600 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 2,932,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,018.9 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $65.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

