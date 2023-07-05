Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Drops By 27.6%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NS Solutions Stock Performance
NS Solutions stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NS Solutions
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.