Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Drops By 27.6%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

NS Solutions stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

NS Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.