Short Interest in Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Decreases By 22.5%

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,668,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Philux Global Group Stock Performance

PHIL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Philux Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Philux Global Group alerts:

Philux Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Philux Global Group Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Philux Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philux Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.