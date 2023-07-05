Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

