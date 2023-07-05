Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.51 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $81.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

