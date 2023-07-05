Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

