Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Silver Lake Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
