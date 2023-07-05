Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of SBGI opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

