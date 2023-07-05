Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

