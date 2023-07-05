Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 1.2 %

CREG opened at $1.64 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.