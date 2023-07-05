Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.78.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

