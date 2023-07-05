Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $290.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

