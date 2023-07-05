Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HSBC from $8.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.98% from the stock’s current price.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE SHCO opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.05. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

In other news, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,403.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.