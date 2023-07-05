Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HSBC from $8.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.98% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE SHCO opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.05. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28.
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
