Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SLVYY stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Solvay has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

