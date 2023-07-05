Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
