Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sotherly Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 43,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

