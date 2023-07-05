Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

