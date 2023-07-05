Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at $615,180,381.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

