Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,233,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,233,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $835,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,209,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,013,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,085 shares of company stock worth $9,770,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Sovos Brands stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $20.58.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOVO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

