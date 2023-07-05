SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $344.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

