SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Trimmed by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

