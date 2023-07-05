Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

