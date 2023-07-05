Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Holdings Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,927,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,829,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 663.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $253.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

