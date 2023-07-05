Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE SRT opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Startek by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Startek by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Startek during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

