STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $219.25 and last traded at $219.68. Approximately 33,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 487,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 204.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after buying an additional 795,926 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $100,756,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,086,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

