Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLPIF stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Compagnie des Alpes has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Compagnie des Alpes SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of leisure facilities in France. The company operates through Ski Areas and Leisure Parks segments. The Ski Areas segment operates ski lifts; and maintains slopes. This segment also operates ski resorts. The Leisure Parks segment is involved in the operation of amusement parks, combined amusement and animal parks, water parks, waxwork museums, and tourist sites.

