Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Compagnie des Alpes Price Performance
Shares of CLPIF stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Compagnie des Alpes has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $16.90.
