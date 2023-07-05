Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Buy

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,976.00.

Givaudan Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $66.19 on Monday. Givaudan has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $72.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

