StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.