StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.