StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
