StockNews.com Downgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Hold

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.80.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $146.98 on Monday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $76.88 and a 12-month high of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.29.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

