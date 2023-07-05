StockNews.com Downgrades Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to Buy

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

