StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.