StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

