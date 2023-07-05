StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

AAME stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.