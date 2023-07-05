StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

