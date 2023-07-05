StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

