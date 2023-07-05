StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPIX opened at $1.50 on Monday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Capital Management bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

