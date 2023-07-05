StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.39 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 102.64%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

