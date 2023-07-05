StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.29. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
