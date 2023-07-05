StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.29. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Capital by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

