StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Fluent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Fluent Trading

FLNT opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $53.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Schulke purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,170. 21.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

