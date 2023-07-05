StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Lifeway Foods Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods
In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter worth $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lifeway Foods
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.