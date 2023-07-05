StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter worth $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

