StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PROV. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 92 Resources restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.50. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

